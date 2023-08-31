Congress, BJP spar with government over helicopter hire for VIP travel

August 31, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

The Congress on Thursday sparred with the Left Democratic Front government on the issue of hiring a helicopter at “tremendous expense” for VIP travel. It contrasted the controversial aircraft lease with the “cash-strapped” government’s “cruel reluctance” to compensate needy paddy farmers.

Actor Jayasurya’s statements at a government-sponsored agricultural fest at Kalamassery in Ernakulam on Tuesday catalysed the controversy regarding the government’s “misplaced” financial priorities. Mr. Jayasurya suggested at the meeting that government’s alleged apathy towards the travails and tribulations of farmers inhibited the youth from taking to agriculture. Quoting a fellow actor, Mr. Jayasurya said paddy farmers faced a crippling six-month delay in getting paid for the paddy procured from them by the government, forcing many into debt traps.

His broadside against the government came in the presence of Agriculture Minister P. Prasad and Law Minister P. Rajeeve. Mr. Jayasurya also highlighted the hunger strike by farmer’s organisation representatives in front of the government secretariat on Thiruonam day. “Kerala feasted when its farmers went hungry”, Mr. Jayasurya said.

Mr. Anil accused the actor of petty politicking. He said the government had compensated the farmer Mr. Jayasurya had quoted.

The government owed paddy farmers an estimated ₹280 crore. It has arranged with a nationalised bank to clear the outstanding at the earliest. He pointed out the person Mr. Jayasurya quoted was a BJP worker.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee State president K.Sudhakaran contrasted the government’s “heartless denial of payment” to farmers and public work contractors with the administration’s decision to lease a helicopter for “Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s travel.”

Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan termed the aircraft lease “unconscionable spending” when the government was hard-pressed to compensate farmers, disburse salaries, pensions and dearness allowance to State employees.

The government’s outlandish exorbitance, myopically reckless borrowing and lax tax collection had emptied the State’s treasury, Mr. Satheesan said.

Bharatiya Janata PartyState president K. Surendran also waded into the issue. He slammed the government for renting a helicopter when it failed to ensure subsidised basic essentials in ration shops and Supplyco showrooms.

The controversies over the helicopter hire and alleged non-payment of paddy procurement dues lend ammunition to Congress and BJP to assail the government even as the September 5 polling date for the Puthuppally Assembly constituency byelection drew closer.