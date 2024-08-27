Congress, BJP mount pressure for Mukesh’s resignation

The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sought to mount pressure on the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Tuesday for the resignation of Communist Party of India [CPI(M)] legislator and actor M. Mukesh.

However, the CPI(M) appeared stubbornly disinclined to yield another political trophy to the Opposition following Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairperson Renjith’s resignation amidst an explosive “me too” accusation.

Mr. Mukesh, a two-term CPI(M) legislator from Kollam, is also facing a similar, if not more severe, charge of sexual bullying. He termed the allegation a blackmail and cleverly disguised extortion bid.

The CPI(M) has maintained a seemingly studious silence on the subject despite Opposition parties’ increasingly strong demand for Mr. Mukesh’s resignation.

However, the Communist Party of India, a key LDF ally, appeared to strike a discernably different note. CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam seemed to leave the question of Mr Mukesh’s exit open by stating that his party would not hazard a guess until the LDF weighed the matter.

However, CPI’s national secretariat member and general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) Annie Raja appeared to disagree and noted that political propriety warranted Mr. Mukesh’s resignation.

A similar discrepancy regarding Mr. Mukesh’s resignation appeared on display perhaps more starkly in the BJP. Union Minister of State for Tourism and veteran actor Suresh Gopi noted that Mr. Mukesh was the victim of a media-feeding frenzy. The accusations against the CPI(M) legislator remained in the realm of conjecture, not a given fact proven in a court of law.

BJP State secretary K. Surendran seemed openly at variance with Mr Gopi. “As actor and Union Minister, Mr Gopi is entitled to his personal opinion. However, the BJP has called for Mr. Mukesh’s resignation, which is the party line articulated by the State president,” he added.

Mr. Surendran said Mr. Renjith, a political appointment and long-time CPI(M) fellow-traveller, had resigned. “So, how can Mr. Mukesh, who holds a constitutional position, remain in power when his compatriot has quit?” Mr. Surendran asked.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan appeared to strike a milder tone. He said Mr. Renjith had set an example by stepping down. He hoped Mr. Mukesh would adopt the same tack.