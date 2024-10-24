Congress, BJP lean on narrative surrounding ADM’s death to assail LDF at hustings

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are attempting to spotlight the emotionally evocative narrative centred on the suspected death by suicide of former Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu to galvanise public opinion against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the run-up to the bypolls in the Chelakkara and Palakkad Assembly constituencies and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

The parties have moved to electorally cash in on the day-to-day high-octane political drama surrounding the suicide abetment charge slapped against Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader and former Kannur district panchayat president P.P. Divya in connection with Naveen’s death.

The Congress and the BJP appear to be banking on the power of perceived public fury over suspected injustice, official high-handedness, and corruption, as arguably evinced in the poignant narrative surrounding Naveen’s death, to animate the electorate against the ruling front.

Discomfitingly for the LDF, the former ADM’s death has become the standard talking point at the hustings. The bereaved family’s sorrow appears to have drowned out other high-decibel poll issues. The LDF appears to be scrambling to pull itself out of the sticky morass of politically damaging indictments aired by the Opposition.

The LDF’s main talking points, including the alleged Congress-BJP vote trade-off in Palakkad, the Centre’s financial embargo on Kerala, and the “delay” in the disbursal of federal aid seem to have suddenly faded out for voters.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sought to distance the government from the controversy by stating that the administration will not allow any entity to undermine the self-esteem of honest public servants.

M.V. Govindan and Binoy Viswam, the CPI(M) and Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretaries respectively, have promised justice for Naveen’s family. Revenue Minister K. Rajan has endorsed Naveen’s incorruptability.

However, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and BJP State president K Surendran have ratcheted up their anti-government rhetoric. Both leaders have expressed scepticism about the fairness of the ongoing probe against Ms Divya and accused the government of shielding her from arrest and interrogation.

It suddenly appears that the Opposition parties have stumbled upon a potent anti-government narrative that could potentially draw an indignantly emotional response from voters. The Congress and the BJP seem to have sensed a winning poll issue, at least for now.