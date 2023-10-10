Congress, BJP in the same boat in Kerala, says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

October 10, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - KANNUR

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the Congress and the BJP, seemingly distinct entities, share common objectives, primarily targeting the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Speaking at a family meet at Mavilayi on Monday Mr. Vijayan pointed out that not only did the Congress fail to oppose the BJP, but a segment within its ranks appeared receptive to the BJP’s communal policies.

He said this willingness to align with the BJP suggested a shared agenda between the two parties.

The Chief Minister said the apparent lack of initiative on the part of the Congress to counter the BJP, especially when the Centre took a biased stance towards Kerala, was a matter of concern.

Despite having Congress MPs elected from the State, there was an apparent reluctance among them to unite and pursue the benefits that Kerala rightfully deserved.

Furthermore, simultaneous raids in four non-BJP-ruled states have raised suspicions about the BJP’s intentions, the Chief Minister said. It raises questions about whether the BJP is employing Central agencies to assert control over states ruled by Opposition parties, he added.

Mr. Vijayan said while the Centre may be exploring avenues to disrupt the sound financial management by the Kerala government, the latter remains committed to the State’s progress. Initiatives such as national highway development, GAIL pipeline, K Phone, and the Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor are indicative of the government’s dedication to fostering development in the State.

