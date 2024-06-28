GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress, BJP in Kerala throw their weight behind former DYFI leader Manu Thomas after charges against CPI(M)

Manu Thomas has accused CPI(M) of having an unholy nexus with criminal gangs and gold smuggling networks

Published - June 28, 2024 01:24 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have expressed their support for Manu Thomas, former district president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) in Kannur, who has made serious allegations against the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) leadership in Kerala.

Mr. Thomas has accused the CPI(M) of having an unholy nexus with criminal gangs and gold smuggling networks. Both the Congress and the BJP have now expressed interest in accepting Mr. Thomas into their parties.

Kerala Assembly: Opposition walks out over CPI(M)‘s alleged nexus with organised crime in Kannur

Kannur District Congress Committee (DCC) president Martin George praised Mr. Thomas, stating that he is now “on the path of truth” and that his revelations about the CPI(M)’s alleged criminal connections are credible. Mr. George claimed that a network, which included CPI(M) leader P. Jayarajan’s son and Akash Thillankeri, an accused in several criminal cases, controls various gangs in the Kannur district and has been involved in gold smuggling activities, including those at the Kannur airport.

Mr. George called for a high-level inquiry into these allegations and demanded that an agency such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigate the CPI(M)’s alleged mafia links.

Ousted Kerala CPI(M) leader Manu Thomas alleges threat from Akash Thillankeri on Facebook

BJP national vice president A.P. Abdullakutty has also voiced support for Mr. Thomas, suggesting that he could “fight against the gold smuggling gangs” from within the BJP.

Speaking to journalists in Kannur, Mr. Abdullakutty emphasised the seriousness of Mr. Thomas’ revelations, particularly the alleged involvement of the CPI(M)’s “Kannur lobby” in the gold smuggling operations. He called for a Central agency to investigate the matter, criticising the “inefficacy” of addressing the issue through letters to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Mr. Jayarajan.

Mr. Abdullakutty assured that Mr. Thomas would receive full support from the BJP if he chose to join them and stressed the need for police protection for Mr. Thomas due to the alleged threats against him.

Mr. Thomas was earlier excluded from the CPI(M) Kannur district committee after he had accused the party of having links with criminal gangs. He alleged that some CPI(M) leaders have connections with gold smuggling and criminal networks, despite the party’s official stance against such activities. He claimed that political activity in the region is “possible only by cooperating with these elements.”

Mr. Jayarajan criticised Mr. Thomas, questioning the validity of his claims and accusing him of making false allegations against the party. Mr. Jayarajan stated that legal action would be taken against Mr. Thomas for his remarks.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kannur / Communist Party of India -Marxist / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.