Congress, BJP in Kerala throw their weight behind former DYFI leader Manu Thomas after charges against CPI(M)

The Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have expressed their support for Manu Thomas, former district president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) in Kannur, who has made serious allegations against the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) leadership in Kerala.

Mr. Thomas has accused the CPI(M) of having an unholy nexus with criminal gangs and gold smuggling networks. Both the Congress and the BJP have now expressed interest in accepting Mr. Thomas into their parties.

Kannur District Congress Committee (DCC) president Martin George praised Mr. Thomas, stating that he is now “on the path of truth” and that his revelations about the CPI(M)’s alleged criminal connections are credible. Mr. George claimed that a network, which included CPI(M) leader P. Jayarajan’s son and Akash Thillankeri, an accused in several criminal cases, controls various gangs in the Kannur district and has been involved in gold smuggling activities, including those at the Kannur airport.

Mr. George called for a high-level inquiry into these allegations and demanded that an agency such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigate the CPI(M)’s alleged mafia links.

BJP national vice president A.P. Abdullakutty has also voiced support for Mr. Thomas, suggesting that he could “fight against the gold smuggling gangs” from within the BJP.

Speaking to journalists in Kannur, Mr. Abdullakutty emphasised the seriousness of Mr. Thomas’ revelations, particularly the alleged involvement of the CPI(M)’s “Kannur lobby” in the gold smuggling operations. He called for a Central agency to investigate the matter, criticising the “inefficacy” of addressing the issue through letters to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Mr. Jayarajan.

Mr. Abdullakutty assured that Mr. Thomas would receive full support from the BJP if he chose to join them and stressed the need for police protection for Mr. Thomas due to the alleged threats against him.

Mr. Thomas was earlier excluded from the CPI(M) Kannur district committee after he had accused the party of having links with criminal gangs. He alleged that some CPI(M) leaders have connections with gold smuggling and criminal networks, despite the party’s official stance against such activities. He claimed that political activity in the region is “possible only by cooperating with these elements.”

Mr. Jayarajan criticised Mr. Thomas, questioning the validity of his claims and accusing him of making false allegations against the party. Mr. Jayarajan stated that legal action would be taken against Mr. Thomas for his remarks.