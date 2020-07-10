KeralaTHIRUVANANTHAPURAM 10 July 2020 23:52 IST
Comments
Congress, BJP helping spread of COVID-19: Balan
Updated: 10 July 2020 23:52 IST
If the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party are involving in street violence in the name of the gold smuggling case, the COVID-19 containment initiatives of the government will be defeated, Minister for Cultural Affairs A.K. Balan has said.
Mr. Balan said on Friday that if the State moved to a community spread, the responsibility would be on the agitators. Such agitations were against the provisions of the epidemic Ordinance and the Disaster Management Act.
The National Investigating Agency has started a probe following the request of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Congress was not cooperating with the inquiry and that sounded mysterious, he said.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Kerala
Read more...