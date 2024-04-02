ADVERTISEMENT

Congress, BJP have tie-up for Attingal seat: M.B. Rajesh

April 02, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - PALAKKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh has accused the Congress of making an unholy nexus with the BJP in the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency. Mr. Rajesh said here on Tuesday that the BJP was trying to win a seat by resorting to crooked means. He said solid testimonies were out to prove the unholy nexus between the Congress and the BJP.

He said the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League should answer the questions about tying up with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). He said the Congress was seeking the help of extremist elements out of fear.

