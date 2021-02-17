Congress, BJP forging alliance, says Vijayaraghavan

A. Vijayaraghavan, CPI(M) State secretary in-charge, has alleged that the Congress and BJP had proposed a plan to expand the “Nemom” model in the forthcoming Assembly election.

Addressing a meet-the-press at the Wayanad Press Club here on Wednesday, Mr. Vijayaraghavan said that 2,016 votes of the Congress had caused the victory of O. Rajagopal as MLA in Nemom Assembly constituency.

The BJP helped the Congress in other constituencies to recompense it, he alleged.

“Now, they are planning to expand the formula in the entire State”, he said.

“Though the Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Ramesh Chennithala, is criticising Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan personally and the LDF government during the Kerala Yathra , he is yet to criticise the BJP,” Mr. Vijayaraghavan said, adding that it was a gimmick to attract the votes of the BJP without hurting the Central government.

The strength of the Congress was wilting in the country and the situation in the State was also the same after the Kerala Congress(M) and LJD left the United Democratic Front, he said.

The Congress was forging an alliance with communal forces for their existence in the State, he alleged.

The agitation launched by the Kerala Public Service Commission rank holders in Thiruvananthapuram was a Congress-sponsored agitation, he said.