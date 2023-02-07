Congress, BJP anti-fuel price hike protests turn violent in several parts of State

February 07, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Violence flared in several parts of the State on Tuesday as Congress and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers took to the streets to protest against the ₹2 social security cess slapped on petrol and diesel.

Congress workers clashed with the police in Ernakulam, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram. They laid siege to collectorates across Kerala and the Secretariat here.

The police used water cannons to disperse a BJYM march that turned violent in front of the Secretariat. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran announced a season of aggressive anti-government street agitations to arm-twist the government into revoking the “anti-people” fuel price hike. The Congress will likely to follow the same political tack.

It is unclear how the government would respond to the Opposition’s demand.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is reportedly unwilling to cede a political victory to the Congress and the BJP by appearing to relent in the face of intense opposition agitations.

Speculation is rife that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would likely announce the government’s position on the additional levy while drawing the curtains down on the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The LDF has parallelly sought to counter the Congress-BJP campaign by arguing that the Opposition parties were silent on the Centre’s attempt to constrict Kerala’s finances.

The LDF said the Centre had halted GST compensation, diminished Kerala’s divisive pool dividend, slashed its revenue deficit grant and hauled down the borrowing limit. The Centre-impelled fund crunch necessitated the State to impose additional levies to sustain its wide-reaching welfare schemes.

However, the LDF alleged the Opposition trod carefully around the Centre’s financial arbitrariness by falsely foisting the blame for the additional duties on the State government.

The government might draw strength from its past “successful” handling of the protracted Vizhinjam and relatively recent buffer zone agitations.

Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan inaugurated the Congress sit-in protest in front of the Secretariat. He termed the special cess on fuel, liquor and enhanced property tax rates tax terrorism.

The Congress street agitations dovetailed with an indefinite protest by four United Democratic Front (UDF) legislators outside the Assembly chamber inside the Legislative Complex. They included three Congress legislators, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, Shafi Parambil, C. R. Mahesh, and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) legislator Najeeb Kanthapuram.

The MLAs made a case for their strike in a Facebook live interaction with citizens on Tuesday evening. They said there was no going back until the government relented and revoked the fuel price hike.