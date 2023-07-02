Congress asks Hibi Eden to withdraw proposal on shifting capital to Ernakulam

July 02, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has demanded that Congress MP Hibi Eden withdraw his proposal made through a private members’ Bill to shift Kerala’s capital from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam. A day after Mr. Eden’s proposal kicked up a storm, with even fellow Congress leaders slamming him for the move, Mr. Satheesan told mediapersons on Sunday that he had called the MP and expressed his strong displeasure at the proposal.

“The Congress party does not think this is the right course of action, nor does it reflect the party’s stand. It was also framed in a casual manner. I expressed displeasure at him for moving a private Bill without consulting the party. Thiruvananthapuram is the ideal location for the capital. Kochi is the commercial capital, but it does not have enough space to become the administrative capital. He has been asked to withdraw the Bill immediately. This should put the controversy at rest,” said Mr. Satheesan.

Govt. rejects proposal

The Kerala government had on Saturday rejected the proposal citing the huge capital investment required for a shift in the capital as well as the lack of space in Ernakulam.

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Muraleedharan, MP, too slammed Mr. Eden for presenting a private Bill without holding consultations within the party. “The existing situation does not demand a shift in the capital. What will happen if everyone demands that the capital be shifted to their native place? What if I were to demand that the capital be shifted to Vadakara? Under no circumstances should we shift the capital from Thiruvananthapuram,” he said.

On ‘central’ location

Speaking to a television channel in Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor said that Mr. Eden’s proposal was not logical. “He certainly has the right to move a private members’ Bill, but he did not show political acumen in making such a demand. Not every State capital has to be necessarily located in the centre. Even Delhi, the country’s capital, is not located centrally. But, there is some level of mischief on the part of the Union government too in seeking the State government’s stand on this, as they have not sought the State’s opinion on private members’ Bills like the one I moved regarding a High Court Bench in Thiruvananthapuram,” he said.

CPI(M), BJP reaction

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said that Mr. Eden’s demand at this juncture made clear his intention to contest again from Ernakulam in the Lok Sabha elections next year. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha held a protest march in the capital on Sunday against the MP, and burnt him in effigy. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP0 district president V.V. Rajesh said that commercial interests are behind his demand.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.