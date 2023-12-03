HamberMenu
Congress and the Left must introspect: Forward Bloc

December 03, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

All India Forward Bloc general secretary G. Devarajan has urged the Congress to self-introspect on its policies and electoral strategy in the wake of the poll drubbing it suffered in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The election results have shown that the Congress cannot defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alone and needs more allies. Unnecessary obstinacy of local leaders and infighting have contributed to the defeat of the Congress, he said in a statement, while adding that “deactivating” the INDIA alliance during the elections backfired.

He also urged the Left parties to undertake an introspection in the light of the election outcome. “Instead of contesting separately or pleading for one or two seats from the major parties, the Left should contest together and make a sincere effort to emerge as a credible political force in Indian politics,” he added.

According to Mr. Devarajan, the All India Forward Bloc emerged the most-voted Left party in Telangana in terms of percentage of votes and the number of votes.

