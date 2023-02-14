HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress alone is fighting fearlessly against Modi and BJP: Venugopal

February 14, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, MP, and KPCC president K. Sudhakaran at the inauguration of Hath se Hath Abhiyan convention at the District Congress Committee Office in Kannur on Tuesday.

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, MP, and KPCC president K. Sudhakaran at the inauguration of Hath se Hath Abhiyan convention at the District Congress Committee Office in Kannur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.K. MOHAN

All India Congress Committee General Secretary K.C. Venugopal has said that the Congress is the only political movement that is fearlessly fighting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

Inaugurating the Hath Se Hath Abhiyan convention organised by the Kannur District Congress Committee (DCC) in Kannur on Tuesday, he said Congress workers were on the streets because they are fighting a political battle.

Mr. Venugopal said that the party was fighting against the BJP government which was implementing fascism in the country and against the Pinarayi Vijayan government which was implementing political fascism in the State.

He said free political action had become impossible. Even in Parliament, nothing is allowed to be said. Rahul Gandhi’s words criticising Modi have been removed from the Parliament record.

Similarly, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s words in the Rajya Sabha had also been removed from the records, he said and added that a dangerous situation had been created in the country.

DCC president Martin George presided over the event.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.