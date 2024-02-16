Congress accuses LDF of destroying Kerala financially

February 16, 2024 10:55 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of destroying the State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) and pushing the State to huge debts.

Addressing the media during the Samaragni rally against the State and Central governments here on Friday, the Congress leaders said that the LDF had financially destroyed the State. They alleged that Supplyco was destroyed as part of a strategy to weaken the Communist Party of India (CPI), which is handling the portfolio.

“Supplyco has suffered a loss of ₹3,000 crore. It does not have 13 subsidy items. The LDF had assured that it would not increase the price of the items sold through Supplyco. Instead of keeping its word, the government slashed the subsidy. This government is pushing the people to untold misery. Therefore, the government should withdraw from the move to increase the prices of items being sold through Supplyco,” said Mr. Satheesan.

The Congress leaders said that the CAG report had endorsed the charges and the warnings raised by the Opposition about the government’s financial mishandling. The CAG has found that the government created an additional burden of ₹25,874 crore through Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and Kerala Social Security Pension (KSSP). The Congress leaders alleged that the government had hidden the additional debts out of the State Budget’s purview.

“We had repeatedly warned against the borrowing made out of the budgetary purviews. KIIFB has caused such a huge loss through its borrowings,” said Mr. Satheesan.

They said that the government had increased the power tariff twice within a year. The taxes on water, building, fuel, and several other services were increased. “In the last one year, Kerala saw the highest number of attachments,” they said.

The Congress leaders accused the government of using its officials to extort money from traders and businessmen in the name of Keraleeyam and Nava Kerala Sadas. “The officials were used for political campaigning,” they said.

The Congress leaders lashed out at the BJP and the Sangh Parivar for trying to destroy mosques and churches by claiming that they stood on temple sites. “It is clearly meant to create communal divide in the society, and thus to garner the support of the majority. The Congress will resist it at any cost,” they said.

They said that the United Democratic Front (UDF) was all set for the Lok Sabha elections. “We can declare the candidates in five or six days once the elections are announced,” they said.