Congo national allegedly part of international drug racket arrested from Bengaluru

Published - May 19, 2024 10:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Rural Police on Sunday arrested a Congo national who is reportedly connected to an international drug trafficking racket. 

Rengara Paul, 30, was arrested from Bengaluru by the special investigation team led by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena, with the cooperation of the Bengaluru Police. The probe began after the seizure of 200 grams of MDMA from a youth in Angamaly in April. He was nabbed when he was reportedly smuggling drugs from Bengaluru in a bus.

The special team investigating the source of the drug tracked down the Congo national. He is reportedly referred to as ‘Captain’ among drug peddlers and arrived in Bengaluru on a student visa in 2014. The police said he was also involved in manufacturing drugs. A good share of drugs being smuggled into Kerala was reportedly from his gang.

The investigation team included Deputy Superintendent of PoliceA. Prasad, Assistant Superintendent of Police trainee Anjali Bhavana, Inspector P. Lal Kumar, Sub Inspector N.S. Roy, senior civil police officers (CPOs) M.R. Mithun and K.R. Mahesh, CPOs Ajitha Thilakan, Abi Surendran, and the DANSAF team.

