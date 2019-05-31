Accused Cong. worker dares Unnithan to prove charges

Prithviraj, a Congress worker who was accused of stealing ₹5 lakh Rajmohan Unnithan's election fund, has challenged the Kasaragod MP-designate to prove him guilty.

Mr. Unnithan had filed a police complaint against Prithviraj, a resident of Kundara, following which he was suspended from the party. ‘‘All allegations against me are fabricated and I have filed a petition with the rural Superintendent of police, Kottarakara, against the defamatory statements of Mr. Unnithan. I want to know if Mr. Unnithan is ready to resign if I prove all his allegations false,’’ he said at a press conference here on Friday.

Prithviraj said Mr. Unnithan had asked him for a loan of ₹10 lakh as he needed some initial fund before leaving for Kasaragod to start his campaign. ‘‘I arranged the money from some friends and he said he will return it when the AICC fund arrives. When I noticed he had no plan to return the money even after getting the fund, I asked him to repay and the trouble started there. All this while, I was camping with him at Kasaragod for campaign work and when he started ill-treating me, I left the place. Later, he refused to meet me or attend my calls.’’

Prithviraj said he had no idea about the amount allegedly stolen by him, ₹5 lakh, contributed to election fund by Malabar Gold, according to the complaint filed by Mr. Unnithan. ‘‘If the amount went to the fund, DCC will have the records and I have approached AICC leaders, including Ramesh Chennithala, demanding justice,’’ he said.

He alleged that Mr. Unnithan was behind the abusive phone calls his wife had been receiving. ‘‘When I realised he had blocked my number, I called him from my wife's phone. Later, his goons started calling my wife and speaking in a manner insulting the modesty of a woman. We have submitted the phone records to the Kottarakara police and filed a formal complaint,’’ he said.