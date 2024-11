BJP State general secretary and party candidate for Palakkad Assembly byelection C. Krishnakumar said that Sandeep Varier had betrayed the party and its martyrs by joining the Congress.

Mr. Krishnakumar said Mr. Varier’s defection will not affect the BJP at all. “He cannot remain in the Congress for long. He reached there after bargaining with several parties. He will be thrown away like curry leaves after the November 20 byelection,” said the BJP leader.

