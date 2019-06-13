Cong. will be forced to take law into its hands: MP-elect

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president and MP-elect from Kannur K. Sudhakaran has said that Congress workers will be forced to take law into their hands if the police do not act against ‘political violence’ perpetrated by the Communist Party of India (Marxist). He was addressing party workers at the venue of a one-day fast by District Congress Committee president Satheeshan Pacheni at Thalassery on Thursday demanding the arrest of A.N. Shamseer, MLA, in the connection with the attack on CPI(M) dissident C.O.T. Nazeer.

“I use this occasion to give an ultimatum to the police that Congress will take law into its hand when the people lost their trust in the police,” Mr. Sudhakaran said. A situation where the CPI(M) got one form of justice and the Opposition another form could not be allowed, he said. Referring to recent murders in Kannur and Kasaragod, he said that the CPI(M) had eliminated youths who had been mainstays of their families. The police were still not able to arrest the real culprits behind the incidents.

A party that led acts of violence against people had no relevance in democracy, he said, adding that the CPI(M) workers still believed that casting bogus votes was their right. The CPI(M) should introspect why C.O.T. Nazeer, a loyal party worker, had turned a dissident, he said.