Cong. wants C.O.T. Nazeer to join party

The Congress in the district is looking forward to embracing former Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] local leader C.O.T. Nazeer who has survived a recent attempted murder at Thalassery by alleged CPI(M) workers apparently in retaliation of his candidature as an Independent in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency.

The speculation that Mr. Nazeer, a loyal CPI(M) worker-turned-rebel, will join the Congress to bolster the party’s campaign against what it calls the CPI(M)’s culture of political violence against its rivals gathered momentum following Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran’s announcement in Kasaragod on June 12 that he would be given the Congress membership if he wanted to join the party.

The Congress leadership is expected to roll out a red carpet to greet into the party Mr. Nazeer who is now recuperating at his residence at Thalassery from grievous injuries he had suffered in the attack on May 18.

“I have not made any decision on my future political activism,” Mr. Nazeer told The Hindu over the phone when contacted. He, however, said he would cooperate with movements that campaign against political violence.

Mr. Nazeer, who is former councillor in the Thalassery municipality, is still recovering from the injuries he had suffered in the attack by a three-member gang. He is still struggling from an infection of orthopaedic implant in his hand injured in the attack. Five CPI(M) workers have already been arrested in connection with the incident. An active worker of the CPI(M), he had refused to renew his party membership following disagreement with the CPI(M) leadership in the district.

One of the accused in the case of attack on then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy here on October 27, 2013, he had later met Mr. Chandy and said he was trapped in the case. While CPI(M) leader P. Jayarajan, who was the CPI(M) candidate in the Vadakara constituency, had visited the 37-year-old Nazeer in the hospital following the attack and denied that the patty had any involvement it. Mr. Nazeer claimed that he had told the police that CPI(M)’s Thalassery MLA A.N. Shamseer was behind the attack.

Meanwhile, the District Congress Committee president Satheeshan Pacheni staged a one-day fasting at Thalassery on Thursday demanding the arrest of Mr. Shamseer in the case of the attack. The fasting agitation was inaugurated by Congress leader and MP-elect of Vadakara K. Muraleedharan. Kannur MP-elect K. Sudhakaran also address the gathering.