Cong. urged to cooperate with LDF’s human chain

Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener A. Vijayaraghavan has called upon the Congress and its allies to cooperate with the human chain to be organised by the front from Parassala to Kasaragod on Sunday, demanding the Centre to repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Mr. Vijayaraghavan told reporters here on Friday that a large number of people who were backing the United Democratic Front (UDF) had come forward to join the human chain, but the Congress in the State did not profess a passion for the values of the freedom movement. When the nation was facing a threat to its integrity, a united resistance had become imperative to force the Centre to repeal the Act, he said. The Congress was not responding positively to such moves, Mr. Vijayaraghavan added.

Taking a cue from the joint protests organised by the two fronts and also resolution passed unanimously by the Assembly, other States too had come out against the Centre, but the State Congress leadership was maintaining a nonchalant attitude, he said.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Polit Bureau member S. Ramachandran Pillai will be the first link of the chain in Kasaragod, to be followed by Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan and others. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, Kerala Congress(B) leader R. Balakrishna Pillai and other front leaders will join the chain at Palayam here.