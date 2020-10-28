Cong. treads carefully on quota

The Congress seemed to tread carefully on the issue of considering the economically disadvantaged sections among forward caste for reservation in government employment.

The party's political affairs committee met briefly via video link to discuss the matter given the move on the part of the IUML to mobilise other backward class social organisations to thwart the policy.

The Congress appeared keen not to provoke influential social organisations such as the SNDP Yogam and Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha (KPMS) that have reacted favourably to the IUML's overture.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran said the Congress had backed the amendment to increase reservation quota to 60% in Parliament. The party was not against extending reservation to the poor among forward castes. However, the party was opposed to the bungling manner in which the LDF government had implemented the policy in Kerala. The political affairs committee of the KPCC would give more clarity on the issue in the coming days.