Cong. treads carefully on quota

The Congress seemed to tread carefully on the issue of considering the economically disadvantaged sections among forward caste for reservation in government employment.
The party's political affairs committee met briefly via video link to discuss the matter given the move on the part of the IUML to mobilise other backward class social organisations to thwart the policy.
The Congress appeared keen not to provoke influential social organisations such as the SNDP Yogam and Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha (KPMS) that have reacted favourably to the IUML's overture.
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran said the Congress had backed the amendment to increase reservation quota to 60% in Parliament. The party was not against extending reservation to the poor among forward castes. However, the party was opposed to the bungling manner in which the LDF government had implemented the policy in Kerala. The political affairs committee of the KPCC would give more clarity on the issue in the coming days.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath