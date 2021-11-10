Cong. to launch Statewide stir demanding cut in fuel tax

Thiruvananthapuram

10 November 2021 20:52 IST

The Congress has decided to intensify the agitation demanding lowering of the fuel price by the State and Central governments.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran told mediapersons here on Wednesday that party workers would take out a march and stage a sit-in in front of State and Central Government offices at 280 venues across the State on November 18 to press the demand.

This would be followed by a human chain from the Secretariat to the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Mr. Sudhakaran said the agitation would continue till the Left Democratic Front Government conceded the popular demand to lower the tax on fuel.

Referring to the confrontation between actor Joju George and a section of Congress workers in Kochi, he said party workers had been directed not to disrupt film shooting to register their protest.

Mr. Sudhakaran said the appointment of KPCC secretaries would be completed soon as part of the party reorganisation. This would be followed by the reorganisation of DCCs and block and mandalam committees.

He said the KPCC executive had decided to set up a legal assistance cell at the district level to help Congress, Youth Congress and KSU workers facing trial for participating in agitations against the Government.

Mr. Sudhakaran also announced steps to set up a political school for Congress workers and a volunteer corps at the constituency level to provide palliative care for the needy.