Cong. to give 50% seats for youth, women, new faces

05 March 2021 23:54 IST

Those who lost in Assembly polls twice won’t get chance

The Election Management and Strategy Committee (EMSC) of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday decided to assign 50% of the Assembly seats to the youth, women and new faces.

Former Chief Minister and EMSC chairperson Oommen Chandy said those who had contested and lost Assembly elections on two or more occasions would not get the party ticket. He also ruled out the ticket for those who had failed in local body elections.

The screening committee headed by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Kerala Tariq Anwar would vet the list submitted by the EMSC on Saturday.

Congress leadership continued to engage the Kerala Congress faction headed by P.J. Joseph. Mr. Joseph has reportedly staked claim for Poonjar, Kanjirappally, Ettumanur and Muvattupuzha. The Congress was hard-pressed to cede these constituencies to the faction due to pressure from local party workers.