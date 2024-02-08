Cong. to focus on ‘priorities of voters’ to counter LDF’s Delhi stir

February 08, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Congress party’s boycott of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s clarion call to non-BJP-ruled States to unite against the Union government’s alleged trespasses on federalism at a high-profile political rally in New Delhi on Thursday might evolve into one of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) main talking points to assail the Opposition in the Lok Sabha election campaign in Kerala.

In response, the Congress in Kerala seems poised to counter what it perceives as the LDF’s gambit to use the lens of national politics to filter out the “wrongdoings and failures” of the State government. Hence, the Congress would tailor its bespoke political messaging in Kerala by rigidly focussing on what the party believes to be voters’ priorities that largely lie beyond the pale of national politics and are arguably ignored by the LDF government.

Focus areas

The party’s Lok Sabha campaign tack reportedly includes spotlighting “unemployment, cost of living crisis, declining cash crop sector, non-payment of welfare pensions, sellers’ inflation, fuel and liquor cess, decaying infrastructure, developmental stasis, farmers’ distress, corruption, nepotism and a degenerating higher education sector”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress has also loudly declared it would go it alone in the fight against the Centre’s fiscal and jurisdictional trespasses on States. The Congress seems acutely aware that it may lose out electorally if the party does not distinguish itself enough from the LDF’s political agenda, given the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) criticism that the INDIA bloc allies are posing as foes in Kerala to dupe voters.

‘Mutual concessions’

The Congress also views the Centre-State spat in Kerala with deep cynicism. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said that mutual concessions and compromises characterised CPI(M)-BJP relations. “Mr. Vijayan and Union Minister V. Muraleedharan spars during the day and confers at night. The Centre has back-pedalled on CBI and ED investigations against top CPI(M) leaders and their families as quid pro quo for letting State BJP leaders off the hook in hawala and election bribery cases. Mr. Vijayan’s political theatre in New Delhi will not pass muster with voters,” Mr. Satheesan said.

BJP State president K. Surendran said the LDF conveniently raised the bogey of an authoritarian Central government to paper over its wrongdoings and failures at the hustings.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.