Cong. State unit in catch-22 situation

The Congress State leadership has been caught in a catch-22 situation after senior leaders, including the party all-India general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, publicly supported the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan on Wednesday.

Leaders in Kerala have been maintaining a muted response even after the Indian Union Muslim League-backed Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama criticised the party for a section of national leadership’s dramatic shift in the Ayodhya issue.

What has infuriated the Samastha is the statements of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Ministers Digvijay Singh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, and Kamal Nath, on the statements vis-a-vis the construction of the temple. It lashed out at the party for sacrificing its secular credentials for political gains.

Incidentally, Mr. Nath, who is also the MP Congress president, hosted a ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ recital at his residence as well as announced sending 11 silver bricks for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

However, Congress leaders are hopeful that the dust would naturally settle down unlike when senior Congress leader A.K. Antony in 2014 questioned the State government then led by Oommen Chandy appeasing the minority communities and blamed the inability of the party to prevent the rise of fundamentalists outfits.

Samastha’s charge

The Samastha leaders deplored the statements of Mr. Nath that the foundation of the upcoming Ram temple had been led by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who had opened the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in 1985.

Such an act only helped the Sangh Parivar outfits to gain a foothold in the Indian secular polity, they said.

The soft-HIndutva approach being adopted by the Congress would only sound the death knell for the party. It would be suicidal for the Congress if the party towed the political line of the BJP instead of exposing its Hindutva agenda, they added.

The development comes when the Congress party has already launched a scathing attack on the CPI(M)-led LDF government on the alleged mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis, the gold smuggling case and a series of corruption scandals such as financial fraud in the Treasury Department.

IUML stand

Perhaps the party has left the IUML to tackle the issue so that other Muslim organisations, including the Popular Front of India and its political avatar, the Social Democratic Party of India and the Jamaat-e-Islami, would not hijack the Ayodhya event .

In the wake of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi–Babri Masjid Land dispute case the IUML leaders had termed it disappointing. However, it lauded the maturity of the Muslim community in upholding peace and harmony.

The Jamaat-e-Islami has announced that it would observe August 5 as black day in protest against the ceremony at Ayodhya. The BJP was using the event to further implement its agenda and that the Muslim community should stand united against the moves of the Sangh Parivar, M.I. Abdul Aziz , its Kerala Amir said.