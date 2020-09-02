Cong. seeks CBI inquiry into Venjaramoodu murders

Thiruvananthapuram

02 September 2020 19:26 IST

Party leadership rejects police claim of political killings

The Congress has demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the murder of two Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers in Venjaramoodu on August 29.

The party leadership on Wednesday rejected the police theory that Congress-CPI(M) violence had resulted in the crime.

The Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee has reportedly told its party leadership that the assailants were associated with the DYFI for years. They had parted ways with the organisation after a bitter feud with the victims.

The assailants had publicly blamed the victims for their ouster from the DYFI. Subsequently, they launched an influence operation in the locality to wean away men of their age from the DYFI fold.

MP’s charge

Adoor Prakash, Congress MP from Attingal, insisted on Wednesday that past rivalries in the DYFI had resulted in the murders and the Congress had no role in the offence.

The party has no faith in the police investigation. The officers handling the case had displayed political bias against the Congress, he alleged.

Mr. Prakash said A.A. Rahim, DF\YFI State secretary, had reached Venjaranmoodu police station soon after the crime and politically instructed the police to foist the murder on the Congress leadership. However, the DYFI has denied the allegation.

Mr. Prakash also accused the son of D. K. Murali, CPM legislator from Vamanapuram, of having a role in the crime. Mr. Murali has denied the allegation and blamed Mr. Prakash for the crime.

Minister’s charge

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said Mr. Prakash had foreknowledge of the murders and had attempted to shield the accused. He said the police should bring the “role of the Congress leadership” under the ambit of their investigation.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran accused the District Police Chief, Thiruvananthapuram Rural, of scripting the case to suit the interests of his political masters. The police had initially concluded that personal rivalry had resulted in the twin murder. Later, the law changed tack at the instance of higher-ups.

The CPM's “black day” protest against the Congress was a mere propaganda stunt. The beleaguered party saddled with scandals and scams “celebrated” the killings to divert public attention from its besieged state.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy slammed the attempt on the part of CPI(M) Ministers to ensnare the Congress leadership in the murder case.