Cong. seeks action against Surendran for misusing Ayyappa chant

PATHANAMTHITTA

02 April 2019 23:29 IST

The District Congress Committee has accused National Democratic Alliance candidate K.Surendran of violating the election code of conduct in Pathanamthitta by using the ‘Swamiyei Saranam Ayyappa’ chant as greeting in his election campaign.

In a complaint before district returning officer P.B.Noohu here on Monday, DCC president Babu George alleged that the NDA candidate’s action was a violation of the Representation of the People Act (123-3) and punishable.Mr. George alleged that the NDA candidate using the Ayyappa chant in his election campaign would only help in arousing communal passion.

The DCC chief demanded action against the NDA candidate.

Advertising

Advertising

Vijayaraghavan criticised

In a statement here on Tuesday, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Pandalam Sudhakaran called for registering a criminal case against Left Democratic Front convener A.Vijayaraghavan for the latter’s “insulting remarks” about United Democratic Front candidate in Alathur Remya Haridas.

Mr. Sudhakaran said the LDF convener’s alleged abusive, sexist comments about the UDF candidate were highly deplorable. He said the model code of conduct never permited discussion of any aspect of the private life of candidates, leaders, and workers.