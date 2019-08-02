Cong.: SDPI hit squad on the prowl

Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday said a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) hit squad comprising assassins of SFI activist Abhimanyu were responsible for the death of Congress worker Puthuveetil Naushad at Chavakkad in Thrissur.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Chennithala said police had failed to arrest the 10th and 12th accused in the case, and the assailants were still at large.

A midnight clash between Campus Front of India workers and SFI activists had resulted in Abhimanyu’s death on the Maharaja’s College campus in July 2018. Mr Chennithala said two of the accused were operating as assassins for the SDPI with impunity.