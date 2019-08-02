Kerala

Cong.: SDPI hit squad on the prowl

more-in

Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday said a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) hit squad comprising assassins of SFI activist Abhimanyu were responsible for the death of Congress worker Puthuveetil Naushad at Chavakkad in Thrissur.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Chennithala said police had failed to arrest the 10th and 12th accused in the case, and the assailants were still at large.

A midnight clash between Campus Front of India workers and SFI activists had resulted in Abhimanyu’s death on the Maharaja’s College campus in July 2018. Mr Chennithala said two of the accused were operating as assassins for the SDPI with impunity.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 3, 2019 1:16:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/cong-sdpi-hit-squad-on-the-prowl/article28801539.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY