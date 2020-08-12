Cong. running slander campaign: CM

‘Party troll farms slight pandemic control efforts of govt.’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the Congress-backed troll farms had incessantly targeted Ministers, ruling front politicians, women television news presenters and writers.

Mr. Vijayan took time off from his routine COVID-19 news briefing to blame Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran for having incited their supporters to unleash offensive, defamatory, false and misogynist online slander campaigns against the government and its efforts to contain the pandemic.

Mr. Chennithala’s accusation that physical elimination and character assassination were powerful implements in the CPI(M)’s political tool kit had prompted Mr. Vijayan sharp reaction.

When pressed, Mr. Vijayan read out a litany of charges against the Congress leadership. He said a young legislator of the party had attempted to denigrate the memory of communist leader A.K. Gopalan by making baseless charges against the iconic leader's moral character.

More recently, the Congress targeted CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan for wearing an amulet on his arm when, in fact, it was a medical device.

Mr. Ramachandran had earned the ire of a leading pro-Congress Malayalam newspaper for having referred to Health Minister K.K. Shylaja as ‘rock dancer and Nipah queen.’

(The newspaper had penned a damning editorial against Mr. Ramachandran for his comments. Mr. Vijayan had repeatedly weaponised the article to attack the Opposition.)

Mr. Vijayan said the Congress could never absolve itself of the guilt of having besieged the workplace of the husband of Lini. Lini had died giving care to Nipah patients in Kozhikode in 2016.

The party targeted writer K.R. Meera, Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty and novelist Benyamin for their left-liberal views. Three news channels had to withdraw women presenters from their prime time shows due to defamatory attack by Congress cyber hit-men.

He said former scientist of ISRO was the greatest victim of the Congress politics. To settle intra-party scores and unseat a Chief Minister, a set of Congress leaders conspired to portray him as a traitor. The Congress government oversaw his wrongful arrest, torture and detention. The government had paid him a compensation of ₹1.3 crore on Monday.