Cong releases photos of Minister with EMCC officials

Thiruvananthapuram

20 February 2021 21:32 IST

Chennithala had alleged that the firm had been allowed deep sea fishing

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday released purported photos of Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma holding discussions with representatives of a US-based firm here on a deep sea fishing project, against the agreement of which he had leveled corruption charges.

Besides the Minister, the company representatives and Fisheries Department officials could also be seen in the photos released by Mr. Chennithalaa at a press meet here.

He also released what he termed was ‘documentary evidence’ -- a purported concept note submitted by the company to the Fisheries Department and the letter sent by the Fisheries Principal Secretary to the EMCC president on the controversial project.

The photos were made public a day after the LDF government had rejected as baseless corruption charge in an agreement inked by the State-owned Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) with the US-based EMCC International for the deep sea fishing project.

The Congress leader had alleged corruption involving ₹5,000 crore in the agreement with the firm and the company had been allowed deep sea fishing.

He had also said the agreement would affect the interest of fishermen community in Kerala.

“It has now become proved that whatever the Minister had said were blatant lies,” he said.

The company officials have already confirmed to the media that they had held discussion with her at New York also in this regard.

“The photos of that meeting are also expected to be available soon," Chennithala said here on Saturday.

The Congress leader said there was more ample evidence to confirm that the Minister had held discussions with the US-based firm and Industries Minister E. P. Jayarajan was well aware about the project and added that the LDF government had shown keen interest to take it forward.

Alleging that it was a vicious attempt to cheat the fishermen community, Mr. Chennithala also said if the Opposition had not found this now, the entire marine wealth of the State would have been plundered in two or three years.