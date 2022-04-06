Cong. question not likely to open fresh debate

Delegates attending the 23rd Party Congress of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) at the Nayanar Academy in Kannur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.K. MOHAN

April 06, 2022 20:44 IST

Yechury wants broad secular front to take on the BJP

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its sworn enemy, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] may have settled the question of the nature of its relationship with the Congress. But the view of the Congress from Delhi varies vastly from how the party is viewed from Kerala.

This was all too evident at the inaugural of the 23rd Party Congress of the CPI(M) when general secretary Sitaram Yechury urged the Congress and other parties, which claim to be secular, to unambiguously choose which side they are on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Mr. Yechury wants a broadest possible secular front aligned around a common minimum programme (CMP) to take on the BJP, Chief Minister and Polit Bureau member Pinarayi Vijayan categorically described the BJP and the Congress as birds of the same feather, as they both “followed the same set of policies.”

Mr. Vijayan flayed the Congress along with the BJP and other communal forces for violent attacks on the CPI(M) cadres in the State.

It was resolved at the last Party Congresses that the CPI(M) could not have a partnership with the Congress and that the clutch of non-BJP democratic forces with which the CPI(M) could work on specific issues could also include the Congress. But the ambiguity continued, as the party Central Committee rapped the West Bengal unit for policy overreach citing the unsuccessful electoral alliance with the Congress. There was, however, no question on the CPI(M) and the Congress closing ranks as part of a DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.

Therefore, when Mr. Yechury wants the Congress to come clear on the secular question, reminding the party that soft Hindutva would only accelerate further erosion of its support base, Mr. Vijayan continues to hold an altogether different view of the Congress, which is in Opposition to the government led by him.

That said, party insiders point out that this is unlikely to lead to a heated debate this time around as “this is a problem that should be addressed by the Congress, not us”. Another reason is that Kerala CPI(M) having fought incumbency to retain power is now in a position to punch above its weight and its point of view is likely to prevail.

There would be questions on the excessive thrust being given to the SilverLine project, which may take over 20 years to hit the ground running. That apart, the model provided by Kerala, where the party has done well electorally and organisationally, by drastically enhancing membership, is expected to show the way ahead for the party, said a senior leader.

Mr. Yechury presented the daft political resolution on the opening day of the congress upon which discussions will be held over the next two days.