Kerala

Cong. puts off protest programmes

The Congress has postponed all of its programmes that were scheduled for Monday as a mark of respect towards the late Indian Union Muslim League IUML) leader Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal.

Among the various programmes that were planned, the Congress was set to hold a State-wide strike against the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail corridor in front of the Secretariat and at the district centres.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran said that a function that was expected to be attended by senior party leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad had also been deferred.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 6, 2022 6:45:37 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/cong-puts-off-protest-programmes/article65198431.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY