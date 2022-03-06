Cong. puts off protest programmes
The Congress has postponed all of its programmes that were scheduled for Monday as a mark of respect towards the late Indian Union Muslim League IUML) leader Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal.
Among the various programmes that were planned, the Congress was set to hold a State-wide strike against the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail corridor in front of the Secretariat and at the district centres.
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran said that a function that was expected to be attended by senior party leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad had also been deferred.
