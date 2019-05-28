Cong. panel to study Alappuzha defeat

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Tuesday decided to appoint a committee to examine the undercurrents that were at play in the defeat of Congress candidate Shanimol Usman in the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency.

Alappuzha was the only blot in the Congress party’s copious victory in the Lok Sabha and the KPCC leaders did not hide their discomfiture at the defeat at a time when candidates in all the other 19 seats rode a major wave acceptability across all sections of the people.

“We were a bit careless in Alappuzha,” was the reaction of KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran when he was asked about the defeat at a press conference soon after a leadership meeting here. The party was pained at the sole defeat. The CPI(M) candidate’s victory was certainly not spectacular, considering the fact that he was way behind in his own Assembly segment, Mr. Ramachandran said.

Bogus votes

The KPCC entrusted senior leader K.C. Joseph to look into the charges of bogus voting in several Malabar constituencies. Mr. Joseph would examine the pattern of bogus voting, besides collecting evidence on the role of poll officials who were linked to this. “Our attempt is to ensure that the malpractice is done away with permanently,” Mr. Ramachandran said.

Sabarimala law

The KPCC extended full support to the UDF’s decision to bring in legislation to protect the custom and practices in Sabarimala if it came to power. The massive election victory vindicated the party’s and the UDF’s stand on the Sabarimala issue.

It did not take time for the people to realise the double standards practised by the BJP, which did not bother to bring in legislation during the two Parliament sessions since the verdict and during the ascendancy of its agitation in the State. The UDF on the other hand entrusted its senior leader Prayar Gopalakrishnan to file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict on entry of women into the hill shrine.

CM should resign

The LDF government’s miserable failure to address the problems in the aftermath of the flood and Ockhi disasters, and its promotion of the cult of political violence were responsible for the UDF’s victory, he said.

Reiterating his demand for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation, Mr. Ramachandran recalled that Mr. Vijayan had lost no time in demanding the resignation of the then Chief Minister A.K. Antony when the UDF lost 19 seats in the 2004 Lok Sabha election. Mr. Antony subsequently put in his papers. Mr. Vijayan should show the democratic propriety to resign in a similar situation, he said.