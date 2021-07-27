Cong. panel meets to review poll debacle

KOTTAYAM

27 July 2021 19:52 IST

Many feel factionalism main reason for defeat

Complaints regarding factionalism and inefficient leadership dominated the two-day election review meeting of the Congress party held in Kottayam.

A three-member committee appointed by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and led by V.C. Kabeer held interactions with party functionaries at different levels on Monday and Tuesday. While some leaders submitted written complaints against the DCC and the State leadership, others expressed strong resentment against the way the leadership had handled an important election.

Official sources said majority of the party workers pointed to organisational lapses as the key reason behind the unprecedented electoral debacle, in which the party had won just two seats in the district.

“The United Democratic Front (UDF) could have won a majority of the seats in the district had the KPCC acted proactively after the setback in the local body elections. However, factionalism and interests of various groups prevented a revamp of the DCC, which in turn, failed miserably in coordinating the committees at the grassroots,” said a Congress leader.

Other key allegations raised against the leadership included its inability to fill the vacuum created after the exit of Kerala Congress (M) from the UDF. The failure in obtaining the trust of the religious forums, including the Catholic church, too was raised.

The Jacobite faction of the Malankara Church distanced itself from the party, as was evident from a significant drop in the vote margin of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in Puthuppally. The undue importance given to coalition partners such as the Kerala Congress led by P.J. Joseph was pointed out as a key reason for the set back.