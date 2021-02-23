Cong. on shaky foundation: Vijayaraghavan

Party letting BJP off the hook, says CPI(M) leader

CPI(M) State secretary A. Vijayaraghavan said here on Monday that the Congress’s foundation in the State had begun to shake and that the Congress lacked a clear political perspective.

Addressing the media here as part of his Vikasana Munnetta Yatra, Mr. Vijayaraghavan said that Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala had focused only on attacking the State government during his recently concluded jatha. By sparing the BJP completely during the rally, Mr. Chennithala had made it clear that the BJP was not the main enemy for the Congress, he said. He accused the Congress of adopting double standards by displaying soft Hindutva on the one side, and by accosting religious fundamentalist parties on the other. “The Congress leadership has no answer to the question whether they would continue their alliance with the Jamat-e-Islami in the upcoming Assembly elections as they did in the civic body poll,” he said.

Mr. Vijayaraghavan said that Jamat-e-Islami and the Indian Union Muslim League could not be viewed as one. They were different, he said.

CPI(M) district secretary E.N. Mohandas and DYFI leader V.P. Anil accompanied Mr. Vijayaraghavan.