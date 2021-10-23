Cong offers ‘tax-free’ petrol in protest against price hike

23 October 2021 22:14 IST

Centre, State unleashing ‘tax terror’, says Kodikkunnil Suresh

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Kodikkunnil Suresh blamed both the Union and the State governments for the spiralling prices of petrol and diesel. He said both the Centre and

the State were unleashing “tax terror”.

He was speaking after inaugurating a symbolic “tax-free” Neeti petrol pump set up by the District Congress Committee (DCC) here on Saturday.

The tax-free pump, done in protest against the increasing prices of petrol and diesel, offered petrol for ₹44.52 a litre.

DCC president V.S. Joy presided over the function. KPCC general secretaries Aryadan Shoukath, Alipatta Jameela, E. Mohammed Kunhi, K.P. Abdul Majeed, Sakeer Pullara, and P.C.A. Noor spoke.