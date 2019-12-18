Kerala

Cong. not to join hands with CPI(M) for protests

Two days after the joint protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act by the ruling LDF and Opposition UDF in Kerala, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran signalled his party’s reluctance to hold hands with the CPI(M)-led front.

The Congress was not willing to close ranks with the LDF for any protests, he categorically said in a press note here on Wednesday. Terming the CPI(M)’s love for the minority communities as hypocrisy and devoid of sincerity, he said it was solely aimed at creating a vote bank.

“Only the Congress is capable of resisting fascist forces in the country. The CPI(M) in Kerala has so far evaded our moves to fight fascism, even torpedoing the efforts to create a secular, democratic front led by Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha elections,” the KPCC president said.

Dec 18, 2019

