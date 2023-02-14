Cong must join in regional alliance to unseat BJP: CM

February 14, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called upon the Congress for regional alliances and understanding in order to unseat and keep the BJP out of power. “But Congress should avoid the arrogance that it had once been a big party,” the Chief Minister said here on Monday.

He said only the Left could understand the problems of the people in the country. Those who rule the country are oblivious of the suffering of the ordinary people; and that is why India remains ahead of other countries on the list of poverty, he said.

Inaugurating CPI(M) Palakkad area committee office here, the Chief Minister said that the BJP at the Centre continued the anti-people policies of the Congress. “Things are easy in this country only for the rich,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan alleged that the Sangh Parivar was injecting communal hatred in the society and trying to cover up the basic issues being faced by the people.

He said both the BJP and the Congress had one single voice in the State. “The man who leads the Congress had said that he could go to the BJP any time. And what does it mean?”

CPI(M) district secretary E.N. Suresh Babu presided over the function. District committee member T.K. Noushad presented a report.

Youth Congress activists protested against the Chief Minister at several parts of the district. The protestors waved black flags at the toll gate at Vadakkanchery, at Kuzhalmannam and in Palakkad town.

The protestors surprised the police at Vadakkanchery in spite of enhanced police security for the Chief Minister. Youth Congress district general secretary Pramod Thandalodu, district secretary Pratheesh Madhavan led the protest. The police arrested them.

Youth Congress workers waved black flags at the Chief Minister’s motorcade near Government Medical College, and at Sulthanpet. The police had taken several Youth Congress workers into preventive custody ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit.