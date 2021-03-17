Cong. MLAs up for sale: CM

Kozhikode

Pinarayi attends LDF campaign rallies in Wayanad

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that it is easy nowadays for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to buy Congress MLAs, citing the examples in Goa, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Puducherry.

“That is why the BJP has declared that they will rule Kerala if they had 35 MLAs. They will recruit the remaining from the Congress,” he said while addressing a gathering at the LDF camapaign in Kalpetta, Wayanad, on Wednesday. He alleged that the Congress had lost its credibility and accused the party of joining hands with the BJP in several constituencies for vote trade.

Mr. Vijayan attended the LDF campaign rallies at Mananthavady, Sulthan Bathery and Kalpetta. In his address, he urged party supporters and the general public not to take the false propaganda of the UDF lightly. “We should try to reach out to the public with the truths,” he said.

He brushed away the investigations being carried out by Central agencies. “They must have understood by now that we are not afraid of them and they cannot use the scare tactics in Kerala. The Central agencies can only work by the law. Breaking the law will not succeed in Kerala,” the Chief Minister said alleging that vested interests were trying to kill the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) to sabotage the State’s development.

The LDF candidates in various constituencies in Wayanad O.R. Kelu, M.V. Shreyamskumar, front leaders C.K. Saseendran and P.K. Sreemathy took part in the meetings.

Several representatives of tribal communities attended the rally in Wayanad.

Later at Koduvally in Kozhikode, the municipality denied permission for a LDF campaign rally. The LDF alleged that the municipality had denied permission on pure political grounds.