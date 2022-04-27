Cong. may take action against lethargic leaders

Kozhikode

The Kozhikode district Congress committee (DCC) is likely to issue show-cause notices to party functionaries who failed to turn up at a convention here on Wednesday.

This was indicated by DCC president K. Praveen Kumar, while making opening remarks at the meeting of KPCC functionaries from the district, DCC leaders, people’s representatives, office-bearers of constituency, block, booth, and unit-level committee along with those from the cooperative societies run by the party. It was attended by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran and Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan.

Mr. Praveen Kumar said that though the membership drive, fund collection to mark the 137 th foundation day of the party, and formation of unit committees were going along well in the district, some leaders were still found to be lethargic. Some of the functionaries did not attend the convention as well though some others had expressed their inability to turn up there. Mr. Praveen urged the KPCC president not to include such irresponsible people as functionaries in the upcoming organisational reshuffle of the party.

Inaugurating the convention, Mr. Sudhakaran said that only the Congress can offer an alternative to the anti-democratic BJP government at the Centre. “The Prime Minister has no respect for parliamentary democracy. He rarely visits both the Houses. Bills are being passed using their brute majority without any proper discussions,” the Congress leader alleged. Mr. Sudhakaran also claimed that the Union government was outright communal in its actions.