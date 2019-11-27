Cong. march turns violent at Chavakkad

A protest march taken out by the Congress activists on Wednesday to the Chavakkad police station demanding the arrest of all accused in the murder of Punna Noushad, Congress booth president in Chavakkad municipality, turned violent.

The police caned the protesters and used water cannon and tear gas to disperse them. Four Congress activists, including Congress Mandalam president K.V. Shanawas, were injured in the incident. They have been hospitalised.

Noushad and three of his friends were attacked by a gang of alleged Social Democratic Party of India activists, who came on a motorbike on July 30. Noushad succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital the next day.

There are 20 accused in the murder case. Though the police arrested nine of them, eight were released on bail later.

The Congress took out the march alleging that the police and the CPI(M) were trying to torpedo the case and protect the accused.

The Congress demanded probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the case.

The police officers in charge of the investigation had been deputed for Sabarimala duty. Intervention by the CPI(M) was the reason for the delay in police action in the case, the Congress alleged.

V.D. Satheeshan, MLA, inaugurated the march. Tension started when Congress workers tried to cross the barricades erected by the police. As the workers refused to disperse even after the caning, the police used tear gas and water cannon.

As the tension got worse, the shops in Chavakkad centre closed shutters. Tension continued in the area even in the evening.

A strong police force has been deployed there.

Hartal in Chavakkad

The United Democratic Front has called for a hartal in the Guruvayur Assembly constituency on Thursday in protest against the police action on Congress workers. However, Sabarimala pilgrims and the Guruvayur temple premises have been exempted from the hartal.