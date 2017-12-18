Cong leaders laud Rahul for poll show

Congress leaders in the State have expressed satisfaction at the party’s performance in the Gujarat elections, attributing its improved show to the stiff fight put up by AICC president Rahul Gandhi.

The Left parties remained silent, with none of its leaders reacting save Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement congratulating the party’s candidate Ragesh Singh who won the Thiyog seat in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections defeating both the Congress and the BJP.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said in a statement here that the impressive performance of his party signalled the big downfall of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Set back

The election results were a major setback to the fascist and authoritarian propensities of Mr. Modi. The Congress lost out narrowly, proving that the people were with it. The entire battalion of Central ministers camped in Gujarat and the party was liberal in its expenditure.

He said the credit for the party’s show in Gujarat went to Mr. Gandhi, who led from the front.

The Congress was all set for a major leap under his leadership, he added.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee said in a resolution at its leadership meeting that the party under Mr. Gandhi had moved much forward given the competitiveness with which the elections were fought.

Mr. Gandhi’s presence succeeded in upsetting the BJP and the Prime Minister who was involved in electioneering full time. “It is a victory for secular and democratic forces,” KPCC president M.M. Hassan said at a press conference soon after the leadership meeting. When asked why he was silent about the election results in Himachal Pradesh, Mr. Hassan said he highlighted Gujarat because electioneering there had captured the spotlight.

No comments

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India preferred to leave it to their respective national leadership to react to the election results. The BJP State leadership also did not come out with its reactions, though party workers celebrated the victory.