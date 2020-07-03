Cong. leader’s death: case against former member

The police have registered a case against a former Congressman, who was accused of launching cyber attacks against late Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary K. Surendran, who died of heart attack last month.

Based on a complaint filed by District Congress Committee (DCC) president Satheeshan Pacheni, the Kannur Town Police filed a case against former party member Divesh Chenoli who now works abroad. The police filed a case against him under Section 469 (Forgery for purpose of harming) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 120 (o) of the Kerala Police Act.

KPCC member K. Pramod had stirred a controversy through his Facebook post accusing Mr. Chenoli and a few party members of launching cyber attacks against Mr. Surendran. According to him, Mr. Surendran was deeply disturbed by the allegations which were circulated on social media by some party members.