Kerala

Cong. leader’s death: case against former member

Alleged cyber attacks against K. Surendran

The police have registered a case against a former Congressman, who was accused of launching cyber attacks against late Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary K. Surendran, who died of heart attack last month.

Based on a complaint filed by District Congress Committee (DCC) president Satheeshan Pacheni, the Kannur Town Police filed a case against former party member Divesh Chenoli who now works abroad. The police filed a case against him under Section 469 (Forgery for purpose of harming) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 120 (o) of the Kerala Police Act.

KPCC member K. Pramod had stirred a controversy through his Facebook post accusing Mr. Chenoli and a few party members of launching cyber attacks against Mr. Surendran. According to him, Mr. Surendran was deeply disturbed by the allegations which were circulated on social media by some party members.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 3, 2020 12:05:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/cong-leaders-death-case-against-former-member/article31974884.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY