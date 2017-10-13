Cong leaders brief Rahul on solar blow

Congress leaders from the State on Friday briefed Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi about the State government’s decision to launch criminal investigation against several State leaders, including Mr. Chandy, in connection with the solar scam.

Even as reports suggested that the party high command was concerned about the development, Mr. Chandy told reporters after the meeting in New Delhi that Mr. Gandhi had been apprised of the inappropriateness of the government decision to initiate action against them without publishing the solar judicial commission report.

The question of waging a political battle over the issue was something for the party and the UDF to decide. Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC president M.M. Hassan had apprised Mr. Gandhi of all that, he said.

Mr. Chandy said he was fully confident that he had done nothing wrong and could prove his innocence through legal processes. The situation, he pointed out, was unprecedented. The government had decided on the investigations without placing the commission report in public domain.

No government in the past had done that and no government with any sense of justice would do so. He had applied for a copy of the report under the RTI Act. However, he was now being told that he could not have a copy as the report was not a public document. His right to access the report as an affected person was being overlooked, the former Chief Minister said.

Asked whether the high command had responded positively to their submissions, Mr. Gandhi said he could not assume the role of the AICC spokesperson. Mr. Hassan, who met reporters separately, confirmed that all matters, including the solar scam-related developments, had figured in the leaders’ talks with Mr. Gandhi.