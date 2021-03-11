Cong. leader issues ultimatum

Dissident Congress leader A.V. Gopinathan has issued an ultimatum to restructure the party district committee if the party wants him to continue in the Congress.
The former district president of the Congress said here on Thursday that he would wait until Friday night for the Congress leadership to take a decision.
He indicated that he would quit the party along with a good number of followers if the Congress did not respond to his demand for restructuring the district leadership.
Meeting of supporters
“The leadership cannot go ahead by ignoring the feelings of the party workers. I continue with my demand for overhauling the district leadership,” Mr. Gopinathan said at his house at Peringottukurissi. A meeting of his followers was held at his house on Thursday afternoon.
Several Congress leaders, including Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran, Oommen Chandy and K.C. Venugopal, had contacted Mr. Gopinathan to appease him.
KPCC working president K. Sudhakaran had held discussions with him and assured him an amenable solution. Mr. Sudhakaran, after discussions with Mr. Gopinathan, had described him as a leader with a mass following.
