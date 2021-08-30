Cong. infighting unnerves UDF partners

The convulsions in Congress caused by open feuding over party reorganisation has unnerved the UDF coalition partners.

At least one, the RSP, has cautioned the Congress to put its house in order at the earliest. RSP leader A. A. Azeez threatened to boycott the next UDF meeting if the coalition leadership failed to address the issues raised by the party.

UDF convener M. M. Hassan announced that the coalition leaders would meet on September 6. A UDF leader said the RSP felt that the Congress’s organisational weakness had contributed immensely to the party’s debacle in Chavara and Eravipuram.

The RSP lost all its bastions in Kollam and had no representation for the first time in the State Assembly. IUML and KC(J) have also demanded a discussion on the election debacle in the next UDF meeting.