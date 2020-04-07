Cong. immature: CPI(M)

CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has accused the Congress of conducting in an immature manner and trying to create chinks in the unity of the people in managing the pandemic. Responding to the allegations raised by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Mr. Balakrishnan said in a statement on Tuesday that the Congress was upset over the popularity the government earned through its interventions in containing the virus spread.

No other government in the country had announced such a comprehensive package covering all sections. While accusing the government of inaction, Mr. Chennithala should have clarified what the Congress governments in other States had done.