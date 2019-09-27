Congress grapples with Konni and Aroor

The Congress leadership on Thursday grappled with issues related to selection of candidates for Konni and Aroor Assembly seats, which are due to witness byelections along with Ernakulam and Vattiyurkavu on October 21.

The party has more or less finalised the names of T.J. Vinod, Deputy Mayor of Kochi, and Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) president for the Ernakulam seat, and former Thiruvananthapuram DCC president and Human Rights Commission member K. Mohankumar for the Vattiyurkavu seat.

NSS pressure

The party leadership came under pressure from the Nair Service Society and senior leader P.J. Kurien to consider the name of P. Mohanraj, former DCC president of Pathanamthitta, for the Konni seat.

However, the final decision could not be taken because of the stand of Adoor Prakash who represented the constituency till recently.

Mr. Prakash backed the name of Robin Peter, who has won all local body elections he has contested over the years, beginning from a panchayat ward to district panchayat division.

In the case of Aroor, the party leadership is considering the name of M. Deepu, district Youth Congress president, over the claims of leaders like Shanimol Usman and C.R. Jayaprakash. Mr. Deepu is a supporter of Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

Pros and cons

The party leadership is apparently weighing the pros and cons on the basis of candidates being fielded by the CPI(M), which will be the main opponent in all the four constituencies.

Interestingly, the Congress leadership has moved to field candidates from the majority communities from Konni, Aroor and Vattiyurkavu, a significant move considering the polarisation that has been taking place in south Kerala in the aftermath of the Sabarimala issue.

Communal equation

The Congress leaders are keen on maintaining the communal equation, hoping to capitalise on, what they believe, is the continuing trend witnessed during the Lok Sabha elections. The UDF considers Pathanamthitta as its turf and wants to retain the Konni seat and reverse the 2016 election results when it lost four Assembly constitunecies here to the LDF.