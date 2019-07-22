Cong. fomenting violence: DYFI

The DYFI has accused the Congress of fomenting violence for political gains under the pretext of the University College issue.

DYFI State secretary A.A. Rahim lashed out at Congress leader K. Sudhakaran, MP, for his reported comments that party workers would not remain mute spectators to the alleged police excesses, but would retaliate. Mr. Rahim said his words were tantamount to instigating violence and encouraging attacks on police personnel.

“The comments had clearly exposed the Congress ploy to unleash violence, thereby posing a challenge to the safety of the public and maintenance of law and order,” he said.

Destabilising PSC

He also criticised Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala for his statements that were allegedly aimed at destabilising the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC).

Mr. Rahim claimed that the decisions that allegedly violated the norms were made at a time when nominees of the United Democratic Front (UDF) were members of the commission.

Responding to a question, he clarified that the DYFI stiffly opposed any opportunity for the prime accused in the University College attack case, Sivarenjith and Naseem, to enter the police service.