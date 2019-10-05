Cong. flays sedition case against Adoor, others

The Congress on Friday condemned the Union government for slapping sedition cases against prominent filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan and 49 other cultural personalities in connection with a letter they sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi registering protest against cases of lynching and the growing trend of intolerance in the country.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala termed the action “frightening’” and “ a negation of the pluralistic and democratic traditions of the country.” In a statement here, he said that differences and criticism were the heartbeat of a pluralistic and democratic society. India had the tradition of respecting dissenters, but this trend changed with Narendra Modi coming to the helm of affairs and the installation of the Sangh Parivar in power.

“The RSS and the Prime Minister were working towards establishing a fascist State by suppressing democratic dissent and freedom of expression,” he said.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran termed the action “cultural fascism.”

The most-terrifying shape of fascism was to silence the people and suppress dissent and democratic opinion in the country.

He recalled the murders of social worker Narendra Dabholkar, writers Govind Pansare, M.M. Kalburgi and journalist Gauri Lankesh, all of whom were victims of fascism. Lynching was continuing without let-up even after Mr. Modi returned to power, with two cases reported from Jharkand and Gujarat.

The cultural personalities were being hauled alleging that they incited religious emotions. They were being treated as terrorists. The developments went against the country’s traditions of diversity, secularism and democracy, Mr. Ramachandran said.