Cong., CPI(M) leaders exchange barbs over black money claims in Palakkad bypoll

The political showdown over the midnight raids and the allegations of black money in the ongoing byelection in Palakkad has led to an acrimonious spat between Congress and CPI(M) leaders.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan had accused Local Self-Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh of scripting and implementing the ‘midnight raid’ drama with the help of his brother-in-law Nithin Kanichery. He had also threatened Mr. Rajesh with dire consequences.

CPI(M) district secretary E.N. Suresh Babu, Central committee member A.K. Balan, and Mr. Rajesh himself challenged Mr. Satheesan to take on them in Palakkad. “Your threats won’t bully us into submission,” they said separately.

Mr. Balan described Mr. Satheesan as a bigger goon than Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran. He said Mr. Satheesan was a Sangh Parivar supporter at heart.

Calling the Opposition leader a man of extreme arrogance, Mr. Rajesh said that he was using the language of goons. He said Congress leader Shanimol Usman had acted her role well in a drama scripted by the Congress. “She is a good woman leader with guts. She does not fear the police. Then why didn’t she open the door when the police knocked? She anticipated the police as someone had tipped her about it,” he said.

Mr. Satheesan said that the CPI(M) was a party that would do anything to destroy the people it opposes. “We are relieved that they did not hide drugs in Rahul Mamkootathil’s car,” he said.

Mr. Satheesan mocked at the CPI(M) for its contrasting versions on the midnight drama. When the CPI(M) district secretary said that Mr. Mamkootathil had brought black money, Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate P. Sarin said that it was a drama planned and enacted by Shafi Parambil, MP.

BJP State secretary K. Surendran said that the surveillance camera footage of KPM Regency hotel was good enough to prove that Congress leaders exchanged had black money at the hotel.